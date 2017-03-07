Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Jessica Reyes
Fox25Boston.com
TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. —
A woman thought a police officer came to her aid when her car broke down over the weekend, but it wasn't until an actual police officer rolled up to the scene that she realized something was wrong.
Kevin Lessard, of Dracut, Massachusetts, was arrested shortly afterward when police officer realized he was pretending to be one.
Lessard pulled up behind the Florence Boateng's disabled car on Pawtucket Boulevard in Tyngsborough on Saturday, according to police.
She said he turned flashing lights on in the back of his red Crown Victoria and told her that he would wait with her until a tow truck showed up.
He didn't have a badge or uniform, but he did have an unlicensed gun and a police-style baton.
"He was kind of uneasy, going in and out of his car," Boateng told Fox25Boston.
She said he never told her he was a police office, but she just assumed he was.
"When this man came, he said he's going to help us. 'Oh, he might be an off duty cop. He just wants to help us,'" Boateng said.
But when Tyngsborough police showed up, they immediately knew something was off. They questioned Lessard and found an unlicensed gun, a baton and bullets on him.
"(It) was very scary. We're just lucky that somebody happened to be passing by," Boateng's daughter, Fatima Thollie, said.
She was also in the car at the time.
Both women said they're thankful the police showed up when they did.
Lessard appeared in court Monday, charged with impersonating a police officer, carrying an unregistered firearm without a license, and other felony weapons violations.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}