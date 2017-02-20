Woman writes fake doctor's note to get out of jail, police say

By WSOCTV.com

A North Carolina woman faces charges after officials said she wrote a fake doctor's note to get out of jail, according to authorities.

Marla Davis, 36, reported Saturday to the Gaston County jail for a weekend sentence, The Gaston Gazette reported.

The Lincolnton woman showed up with a note that she claimed was from her gynecologist. It said that she shouldn't go to jail that weekend, police said.

Authorities determined the note was forged and arrested Davis on a felony count of obstruction of justice.

She's being held on a $160,000 bond.