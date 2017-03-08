By Fox25Boston.com

Two New Hampshire women are facing charges after authorities said one of them told her friend to inject her with drugs before calling 911 when she went into labor.

The incident occurred on Elmwood Avenue in Concord in September.

Police said Felicia Farruggia, 29, was in full labor and was in the process of giving birth to her son when she asked one of her friends to inject her with heroin and meth. She also refused to let anyone call 911 for help until she was injected, according to police.

Farruggia’s friend, Rhianna Frenette, 37, of Belmont, New Hampshire, complied and injected her with drugs, according to authorities.

Officials said Frenette attempted to use an unsanitary syringe at least once before she successfully delivered a dose of the drugs.

First responders arrived at the scene moments later, and while they were bringing Farruggia to the ambulance, she gave birth.

Both Farruggia and the baby were taken to a hospital and were admitted for several days.

The baby was taken into the state’s custody, where he remains on Wednesday.

Farruggia was charged with reckless conduct and is being held in jail on bail.

Frenette was charged with two counts of reckless conduct and is also being held in jail on bail.