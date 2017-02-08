Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Woman found chained in shed, North Carolina man arrested

Police siren
Getty Images
A North Carolina man is jailed on kidnapping charges after a woman  was found tied up in a shed near his home, police said.

Related

More News Headlines

More

WSOCTV.com

A North Carolina man has been charged with kidnapping after Hoke County deputies  found a woman chained up inside a shed outside of Fayetteville.

Deputies were responding to a disturbance call Tuesday when they heard a noise coming from a shed behind the home. Authorities said they  found a woman inside the shed, who was restrained with rope and a chain.

>> Read more trending news 

The woman said she had been tied up and placed in the shed against her will by 52-year-old Gary Alen McNair, according to police.

McNair, who lives nearby, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping.

The victim suffered bruises on her wrists and arms.

Online jail records do not list whether McNair has an attorney.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 