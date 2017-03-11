Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:28 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Palm Beach Post
CHICAGO —
A Chicago woman who allegedly forced her boyfriend to drink bleach is being held in jail on $1 million bond.
According to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors claim that Yasmine Elder, 24, got into a physical argument with her boyfriend Darius Ellis, 26, on Monday.
Elder allegedly grabbed Ellis’ hair, pinned him to the ground by placing her knees on him and poured bleach on his face, causing him to ingest the liquid, The Tribune reported.
Ellis began to foam at the mouth as witnesses called 911. After an ambulance came to pick up Ellis, a witness confronted Elder outside of her home, telling her that Ellis could die from the attack. Elder responded by laughing, according to The Tribune.
A medical examiner determined that ingesting the bleach caused Ellis’ death.
Elder is charged with first-degree murder. Her next court appearance will be Mar. 27, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office report.
Read more at the Chicago Tribune.
Great Job CPD! removing a murderer from the streets of Chicago !
