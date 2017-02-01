Woman calls police over 'outrageous' marijuana price hike

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A woman frustrated over the rising price of marijuana in her community called Australian police on Sunday to complain, according to authorities in the Northern Territory.

>> Read more trending stories

The woman, who was not identified, objected to a recent price hike by her local drug dealer.

"Completely offended, the woman demanded that police investigate this 'outrageous' price hike," Northern Territory police said in a Facebook post about the call.

She hung up when authorities asked for more details.

"If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we'd love to help," police said.

Is your drug dealer ripping you off?

Australia legalized marijuana for medical use last year. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal.