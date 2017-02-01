Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Woman calls police over 'outrageous' marijuana price hike

Marijuana
(Kento [CC BY-NC-SA 2.0] via Flickr)

Related

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A woman frustrated over the rising price of marijuana in her community called Australian police on Sunday to complain, according to authorities in the Northern Territory.

>> Read more trending stories

The woman, who was not identified, objected to a recent price hike by her local drug dealer.

"Completely offended, the woman demanded that police investigate this 'outrageous' price hike," Northern Territory police said in a Facebook post about the call.

She hung up when authorities asked for more details.

"If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we'd love to help," police said.

Is your drug dealer ripping you off? 


A call to police yesterday had to top the list of ‘unusual’.
A woman called...Posted by Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services on Sunday, January 29, 2017

Australia legalized marijuana for medical use last year. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 