Woman accused of having sex in Florida court house jailed

The woman accused of having sex in a Florida court house last month and posting the video online is in jail.

Authorities issued a warrant for Brittney Jones' arrest last week in connection with a lewd video shared online that showed a couple engaged in a sex act in the hallway at the Duval County Courthouse.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Jones Wednesday night at a home in Jacksonville's Herlong neighborhood. Jones is expected to appear in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

Officers said Jones, 26, and the man she's accused of performing a sex act on, Jeremiah Isiah Robinson, 35, were wanted for an unnatural and lascivious act.

Jones allegedly performed the sex act on Robinson at the courthouse on Jan. 31 and posted a video of it on social media with the caption "I just found a way to get out of trouble." Courthouse administrators confirmed a graphic video of the sex act took place in the hallway during business hours.

Robinson turned himself into police on Feb. 7. He is charged with committing a unnatural and lascivious act.