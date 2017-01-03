By Greg Suskin

A South Carolina woman cleaning a barbershop on New Year’s Day is accused of exposing herself while visible to both the public and her four young children, according to police.

Latigra Heath, 28, told police in Rock Hill that she was paid to clean the Gaston Barber Shop while wearing lingerie.

Police responded to shop on Saluda Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after someone reported seeing a woman in a red nightgown exposing herself outside the business, in front of a group of men.

Officers told Heath to stop because people could see her inside and outside the business.

Despite the warning, police received another call around 2:45 p.m. about Heath. When officers arrived, they said she was sitting inside the barber shop with her breasts exposed.

Officers saw Heath putting on a pair of pants and watched as her four children, 3 to 10 years old, walked in from another room.

While investigating the incident, police said officers heard a person inside Gaston Barber Shop ask, “Where’s the gun?” The same voice warned that if the door of the shop opened, "he was shooting."

Police secured the building and called in a SWAT team. Negotiators removed the person from the barber shop. No firearms were found.

Authorities arrested Heath on four counts each of child neglect and indecent exposure. Additional information on the person who prompted the SWAT response was not immediately available.