By Raisa Habersham

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett County police arrested a 16-year-old accused of chocking his mom to death at Norcross apartment complex, spokes man Cpl. Deon Washington said.

Investigators were called to the Oakwood Vista Apartments about 5 p.m. about a homicide on the 1300 block of Ardsley Place in Norcross, spokesman Cpl. Deon Washington said.

According to the police the teen and his mom got into an argument over him taking his medication.

“Police are investigating whether mental illness may have played a role in the dispute,” Washington said.

The victim’s nephew had returned home, found the body and called 911, police said.

“At that point, the son had fled the apartment where the incident happened,” Washington said.

He was detained a short time later by police near the front of the complex.

Police have not released the identities of the victim and her son.

Washington said no other victims were inside the home when the dispute happened.