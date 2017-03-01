Police: Florida man arrested for stealing neighbor's underwear

By Christy Turner

WOKV.com

A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday after police said he broke into his neighbor’s home and stole her underwear.

It wasn't the first time the man had committed the act, according to the victim. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Nicolas Rojas, 56, entered the woman’s garage multiple times and took her underwear.

The report said the woman watched the suspect on her video system and decided to confront him the third time he went into her garage. The suspect asked the victim if she had any lemons and then returned to his home, the victim told police.

According to the report, Rojas admitted to the woman that he took her undergarment, but did not return it. He returned to her home later to apologize for his actions.

The victim provided police with multiple videos that showed Rojas entering her garage.

Because the victim thought he was armed and because of his criminal history, officers surrounded the Rojas' home and used a loudspeaker to order him out of the house, according to the ActionNewsJax report.

Rojas' son told officers that his father didn't have any weapons and was passed out drunk. Rojas came outside, where he was arrested.

Rojas is charged with burglarizing an occupied dwelling. He was released from jail after posting a $35,003 bond.

