Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:43 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Ryan DiPentima
Palm Beach Post
FORT MYERS, Fla. —
A Florida man is accused of causing an unusual disturbance at a Fort Myers hotel.
According to WBBH, Ronald Gary Lay Jr., 30, from Cocoa, was arrested after running around inside a La Quinta in Fort Myers in his underwear and pulling a fire alarm.
The hotel's owner told WBBH that Lay's antics woke everyone up on the second floor before the rest of the hotel's guest were disturbed when he pulled the alarm.
When deputies arrived, he told them he didn't like the hotel owner's sexual orientation, stating that as the motivation behind his bizarre actions, according to WBBH.
Lay posted $2,250 bond and was released several hours after his arrest.
