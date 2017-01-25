Troopers: Man arrested after 155 mph chase spanning 2 highways

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By WSOCTV.com
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
Troopers in North Carolina have arrested a man who they said led them on a high-speed chase in south Charlotte overnight. The chase reached speeds of over 150 mph.
Troopers arrested the driver, 32-year-old Christopher Johnson, after the pursuit ended in Pineville.
Troopers said they clocked the Audi that Johnson was driving going more than 130 mph on Interstate 77, near Woodlawn Road, around 3 a.m.
Authorities told WSOC that Johnson wouldn't stop, and continued onto Interstate 485, where the chase reached speeds of 155 mph.
">January 25, 2017
#Breaking@NCSHP arrests driver after chase reached speeds of 150mph on I-485 overnight Watch @wsoctv Daybreak starting @ 4:30a #WakeUpWith9pic.twitter.com/dJMmW3cPLd— WSOCTV (@wsoctv)#Breaking@NCSHP arrests driver after chase reached speeds of 150mph on I-485 overnight Watch @wsoctv Daybreak starting @ 4:30a #WakeUpWith9pic.twitter.com/dJMmW3cPLd— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) January 25, 2017
The pursuit ended near the Outback Steakhouse on Pineville-Matthews Road and troopers quickly took Johnson into custody.
Two other people were also in the Audi but were not arrested.
Johnson faces numerous charges, including driving while intoxicated, felony fleeing and elude and speeding 155 mph in a 75 mph zone.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}