Trooper accused of leading police on chase while drunk resigns

A North Carolina highway patrolman has resigned after being accused of driving drunk while leading officers on a chase.

Police said that former trooper Matthew Grogan was off-duty driving his pickup truck when he struck another car at the drive-thru at the Cook-Out restaurant in Boone.

Investigators told WSOCTV that Grogan left the scene and then was involved in a short chase east of town.

According to court records, Grogan blew more than twice the legal limit during a breath test after he was pulled over.