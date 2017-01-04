Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

GRIDLOCK ALERT: I-85/nb at US 129 (MM 137) in Jackson Co.with construction.

    Posted: 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

    Texas grandmother grabs gun, fends off would-be robber

    Guns
    David McNew/Getty Images
    A Texas grandmother used her .38 caliber pistol to scare off a would-be robber.

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BOWIE COUNTY, Texas —

    A Texas woman turned the tables on an armed, would-be robber, scaring him off when she grabbed her gun and started firing.

    >> Read more trending stories 

    The man, wearing a mask and gloves, broke into 74-year-old Rebbie Roberson’s home on Sunday night, but Roberson was ready.

    Rebbie told KSLA-TV that the intruder was pointing a gun at her, but she managed to grab her .38-caliber pistol from a nearby table. She said the gunman turned and ran when he saw her gun, but she fired at him anyway.

    KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

    “I tried to kill him. Anybody break in on me, I’m going to kill him. He’s going to kill me or I’m going to kill him,” she said.

    Roberson said she may have even wounded him.

    The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the gunman.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

    On-Air

    Rush Limbaugh Program

    Weekdays from Noon-3pm on WSB
     
     