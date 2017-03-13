Teen indicted in murder, decapitation of classmate

By Fox25Boston.com

A Massachusetts teenager was indicted Tuesday for the murder and decapitation of one of his classmates.

According to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, Matthew Borges, 16, was indicted for the November murder of Lee Manuel Paulino.

The indictment was handed up by a grand jury in Essex County.

>> Read more trending stories

"This indictment alleges a gruesome act of violence by the defendant and is the first step in a long process to secure justice for Mr. Paulino and his loved ones," District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said.

Paulino's body was found decapitated on the bank of the Merrimack River on Dec. 1, 2016.

According to court documents, Borges, who was 15 at the time, admitted to the murder and the decapitation in a police interview.

>> Related: 15-year-old confesses to murder, decapitation, court documents show

Police had said Borges was the last person to see Paulino alive, allegedly telling police the pair had gone down to the Merrimack River to smoke marijuana on Nov. 18.

If convicted, Borges could face life in prison, but would be eligible for parole after 20 to 30 years due to state statutes.

Borges will be arraigned in Salem Superior Court on March 31.

>> Related story: Teen decapitated mother because he 'felt like it'