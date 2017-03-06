Follow us on

Posted: 2:44 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017

Subway employee shoots attempted robber in chest, police say

By Ellen Eldridge

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

COB COUNTY, Ga. —

A Subway store employee shot a man who police say tried to rob the restaurant in Cobb County, Georgia, on Monday morning.

The armed robbery call came in to Acworth police about 10:25 a.m., spokesman Capt. Mark Cheatham told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A man walked in alone to the Subway at 3305 Acworth Oaks Drive, near Baker Road, Cheatham said.

A male employee shot and hit the man in the chest, but the suspect ran out and minutes later Kennesaw police got a call about a man having been shot.

The man was at Kennesaw Medical Center but he did not drive himself there, Cheatham said.

He was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where he was believed to be in surgery about 12:30 p.m.

Cheatham said detectives are seeking other people who may have been involved.

Police have not positively identified the suspect. No additional information was available.

