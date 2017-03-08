Students say they found child porn on middle school tablet

By Tom Jones

WSBTV.com

A school district has confirmed it is investigating a teacher at Babb Middle School in Forest Park, Georgia, after students found disturbing pornographic images on a computer tablet that's supposed to be used for learning. Parents are concerned the school hasn't shared any information about what's going on.

"(I'm) speechless," parent Shannon Robinson said.

"I'm shocked," another parent said after hearing the allegations.

A parent of an eighth-grade student at the school said a history teacher in his son's class passed out computer tablets for students to study with Friday morning.

The parent said his son told him one of the tablets had a disturbing video of the teacher's 6-year-old child performing explicit, illegal sex acts. The student said for the next three periods, his classmates watched the video before someone alerted the principal.

Parents wonder why no one alerted them.

"Nothing has came home regarding this information. Like this is the first I'm hearing about it, and I'm very upset about this," Robinson said.

Clayton County Schools would only say the incident is under investigation and it couldn't provide any additional information. Sources with the school district said the Division of Family and Children Services has removed the teacher's children from her home and the teacher has been removed from the classroom.

Parents said the accusations are painful to hear.

"That's unacceptable," Robinson said.

The parent of a student in the class also said students found several porn sites listed on the computer tablet's history.