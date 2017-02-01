Shots fired inside Boston Public Schools' district headquarters

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
BOSTON —
Police responded to shots fired inside Boston Public Schools' main office in Roxbury on Wednesday morning.
The office building at 2300 Washington Street is in Dudley Square. The building houses administrative offices and the superintendent's office.
According to police, a gun went off during a confrontation between two juveniles in the upstairs lobby. Two suspects were arrested. No one was hurt.
A shelter in place was ordered for the area.
">February 1, 2017
February 1, 2017

Shots fired inside Bolling Municipal Building in Boston. Nobody hurt. Someone in custody. Building in lockdown.
Shots fired inside Bolling Municipal Building in Boston. Nobody hurt. Someone in custody. Building in lockdown. Follow
