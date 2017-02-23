By Joy Johnston

One shop owner in Albuquerque has implemented a high tech meets old school approach to deter shoplifting.



JT Daniels, who owns an exotic pet shop, told KOB that he's installed HD security cameras around his store after incidents of shoplifting. After each theft, instead of calling police, he's posting the high-quality footage to his Facebook page to share and hopefully identify the alleged thieves.

I really hope this doesn't become a "thing"..😞😞A couple that steals together stays together!! I had a baby chameleon go... Posted by JT Daniels on Tuesday, February 21, 2017

After a man allegedly stole a baby chameleon on Valentine's Day, Daniels posted security footage and wrote on his Facebook page, "This hopeless romantic took his girlfriend to the pet store for valentines day to shoplift her present."



In another case, Daniels told KOB that a person returned a stolen turtle after receiving unwanted attention on Facebook, thanks to the security footage he posted.