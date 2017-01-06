Follow us on

Updated: 2:36 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 1:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Shooter opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport; multiple people killed

Airport evacuation photo
NBC TV Local10 via AP
In this still image from video provided by NBC TV Local10, people stand on the tarmac after shots were fired at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Local10 and other news media outlets reported Friday that multiple people were shot. 

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —

At least five people died Friday at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a person opened fire on people in a baggage claim, airport officials and sheriff's deputies confirmed.

Five people were killed and eight others injuredin the attack, which happened just before 1 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses, including former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, started sharing information on social media shortly after shots were fired.

">January 6, 2017

Deputies said a suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody. Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief characterized the attacker as a "lone shooter" and said authorities did not immediately know the motive behind the attack.

