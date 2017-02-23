A San Francisco police officer's cries for help were answered by a group of bystanders when they helped subdue a homeless man who had tackled the officer.

When a San Francisco police officer approached a homeless man for alleged public indecency, the situation quickly turned serious when the man attacked the officer and tackled him to the ground.

The incident was caught on camera and the video also captured a group of citizens who jumped in to help the officer.

It happened on Feb. 19 as the officer was trying to arrest the man, according to KTVU. The situation quickly got out of hand as the officer was pinned to the ground and calling for help.

That’s when the good Samaritans came to the rescue, prying the man off the officer and holding him down until more officers arrived on the scene. The man was then taken into custody.

San Francisco PD’s Officer Giselle Talkoff said the situation quickly became very dangerous for the officer and a “scary” scene for the public to see.

“The fact that we had citizens who came to the assistance of the officer was really helpful and a great feeling that people are out there (who will) help and support,” Talkoff told KTVU.

The officer suffered cuts and bruises in the scuffle.