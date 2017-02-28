Daniel Kennedy, 18, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of battery and his unnamed younger brother was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and one count of battery after confronting a family over a $20 debt. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

A brawl between a pair of Florida teenagers and the family of a Girl Scout broke out over cookies and an unpaid $20 debt.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, 18-year-old Daniel Kennedy, his unnamed 16-year-old brother and their mother, Erin Kennedy, confronted the family a Girl Scout outside of a Palm Coast, Florida, Walmart on Saturday.

The three told deputies that the daughter of Thomas Ketchum Sr., 49, owed them $20. When Lisa Ketchum, 47, informed the trio they did not have the money to repay them, the Kennedys demanded payment in the form of cookies but were again refused, deputies said.

Deputies say the Kennedy brothers then began destroying the cookie stand, flipping the table and snatching boxes of cookies. Daniel Kennedy then began punching in Lisa Ketchum’s direction before being confronted by Thomas Ketchum, who emerged from the store, deputies said. Kennedy attacked the father, causing him to suffer a sprained neck and shoulder, the News-Journal reported.

When Thomas Ketchum’s 15-year-old son attempted to step in and protect his father, Daniel Kennedy punched him and shoved him against a concrete wall, police said. Lisa Ketchum told deputies the 18-year-old attacker also punched her in the head and face several times, which sparked two women driving by to intervene, according to the News-Journal.

Daniel Kennedy was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of battery. His younger brother was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and one count of battery.