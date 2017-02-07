Puppies stolen from breeder's North Carolina home

Follow us on

    By WSOCTV.com

    MONROE, N.C. —

    A Monroe, North Carolina, woman is pleading to get her puppies back after she said someone stole them during the night.

    The golden retriever puppies were taken from a breeder's home. They're only 3 weeks old.

    The owner says being away from their mother could put their health at risk.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police.

