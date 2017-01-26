Prison guard arrested, accused of selling heroin

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 10:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. —
A prison guard in Milledgeville, Georgia, was arrested at his job Wednesday after authorities said they discovered that he was selling drugs.
Paul Starley, 30, who works at Baldwin State Prison, was charged with selling heroin and violating the oath of office, the Macon Telegraph reported.
Ocmulgee Drug Task Force Commander Wesley Nunn said officials arrested him after a month-long investigation.
“We bought heroin from him twice, but the first time we found out he was a prison guard,” Nunn told the newspaper. “We bought from him again, and we got our warrants together and all.”
Starley had worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections since 2010. He was taken to the Baldwin County jail.
Read more at The Macon Telegraph.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}