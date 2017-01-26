Prison guard arrested, accused of selling heroin

By Raisa Habersham

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A prison guard in Milledgeville, Georgia, was arrested at his job Wednesday after authorities said they discovered that he was selling drugs.

Paul Starley, 30, who works at Baldwin State Prison, was charged with selling heroin and violating the oath of office, the Macon Telegraph reported.

Ocmulgee Drug Task Force Commander Wesley Nunn said officials arrested him after a month-long investigation.

“We bought heroin from him twice, but the first time we found out he was a prison guard,” Nunn told the newspaper. “We bought from him again, and we got our warrants together and all.”

Starley had worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections since 2010. He was taken to the Baldwin County jail.

Read more at The Macon Telegraph.