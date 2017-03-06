Pregnant woman loses baby after chase ends in crash

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:32 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Ellen Eldridge
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. —
A woman lost her unborn child after a chase ended in a three-car crash on Georgia State Route 82 in Barrow County last week, the sheriff's office said Monday.
Nichole Faith Allen, 27, of Winder, was struck head-on as she was driving a Kia Forte west on Ga. 82, sheriff's spokesman Capt. Ryan Sears said in a news release.
Deputies were not pursuing Allen. They were chasing Aubrey Franklin Arnold, who was wanted on felony warrants out of Barrow and Jackson counties, Sears said.
The sheriff's office received a report Thursday that Arnold, 36, of Athens, was in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 1233 Atlanta Highway, Sears said.
A deputy went to the gas station, approached Arnold and asked him to step out of a Chevrolet Silverado. Rather than comply, Arnold drove off and hit the deputy with the side of the truck, Sears said.
Deputies chased Arnold, who was ejected from his truck after hitting Allen just east of Georgia State Route 211, Sears said.
Arnold and Allen both were taken to Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions were not known Monday, and Sears could not confirm how many months pregnant Allen had been.
The deputy Arnold hit was not seriously injured, Sears said. A third vehicle involved in the crash did not sustain much damage and the driver wasn't seriously hurt.
Arnold faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, feticide by vehicle, DUI and multiple traffic charges.
Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said Arnold will be booked when he is released from the hospital.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Allen family in this extremely difficult time," Smith said.
According to records obtained from the Superior Court of Barrow County, Arnold has been arrested and convicted multiple times on different charges out of Barrow and Jackson counties, Sears said.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}