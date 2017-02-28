By WPXI.com

Police in Pennsylvania arrested a woman after her husband was found fatally shot in a Frazer Township home.

Police and paramedics were called about 10:30 p.m. Monday to Crawford Run Road, where they found 42-year-old Dennis Drum Sr. He had been shot in the head, Allegheny County police said.

Teresa Drum, 38, was taken to the county jail to await arraignment Tuesday on a charge of criminal homicide, police said.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI, Teresa Drum initially told investigators that her husband shot himself. She told paramedics that she took a photo of his body with her cellphone because she didn't know what to do, according to the complaint.

The complaint said there was no gun in the victim's hand in the photo, though there was a gun in the victim's hand when police arrived at the scene.

When Drum was questioned by police, the complaint said she told them she had drunk seven beers since 5 p.m., and had gotten into a fight with her husband about a burned casserole and her cooking.

The complaint said Drum told police that her husband was seated on a bed and as she stood over him, he pulled the gun from a holster, put her finger on the trigger along with his, and the gun went off before it fell to the floor.

According to the complaint, Drum told police that she took the photo and sent it to a friend, who told her to call 911. She told police that she took a shower before calling for help, the complaint said.

When she was asked how the gun ended up in the victim's hand, the complaint said Drum told investigators that she did not know.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.