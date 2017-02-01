Follow us on

Posted: 3:18 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

Police: Victim uses Facebook to help catch home invasion suspect

Carl Court/Getty Images
File photo

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ALBUQUERQUE —

The teenage daughter of a family held at gunpoint in their New Mexico home used social media to help nab one of the three intruders, police said.

The masked men forced a man into his home in January and held the family, including two children, at gunpoint while threatening them, according to a KOB report.

The men said they were members of the Guadalajara Cartel. The men eventually left with the family's valuables, estimated at $1,700, but not before one of the men took off his mask and told the family his name: Luis Garcia. 

After the ordeal, the teenage daughter took to Facebook, where she was able to identify the suspect as Luis Daniel Garcia-Zarate, and provided the information to authorities. Police are still looking for the other two men.

