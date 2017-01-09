An Orlando, Florida, police officer was shot and killed Monday morning in the parking lot of a Florida Walmart. Police said they're searching for Markeith Loyd in the shooting. (WFTV)

Orlando, Florida, police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton died on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, after she was shot mulitple times outside a Florida Walmart, authorities said. (Orlando Police Department)

By WFTV.com

A 41-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Florida police master sergeant remains at large, and is "considered armed and dangerous," authorities in Orlando said Monday.

>> Read more trending stories

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton died Monday morning at Orlando Regional Medical Center after Markeith Loyd shot her three times outside a Pine Hills-area Walmart, police said.

Authorities are offering a $60,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Loyd.

"We're going to bring this dirtbag to justice and he's going to jail," Orlando police Chief John Mina said.

Dozens of police vehicles descended on the area around the intersection of Pine Hills Road and North Lane, just south of Royal Oaks and Pineview apartments.

"(The shooter) was an average looking dude, he walked by me, had a security vest and everything," witness James Herman told WFTV. "I was walking down the sidewalk, right past the officer, and I heard her tell him to stop, or whatever, and he shot her. He shot her down. He took off running. It's unreal."

Herman said the man continued to shoot behind him as he was running from the scene.

"I hit the ground on the side over here because I wasn't sure where the shooting was coming from at first," he said. "I thought he was a security guard for Walmart."

Herman said Clayton was putting bags into the trunk of her vehicle at Walmart when she was approached by another shopper.

"The customer walked up to her and said that someone they were looking for, wanted, was in the store in the line to check out," he said. "She went in there, I guess, to confront him. As she was going back to Walmart, he was coming out, and he shot her."

An Orange County sheriff's deputy spotted Loyd at the intersection of North Lane and Pine Hills Drive and followed him to a nearby apartment complex, officials said.

He opened fire on the deputy, hitting the deputy's unmarked SUV twice, and then carjacked a second vehicle and continued to flee, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

He abandoned the vehicle near the intersection of Rosemont Avenue and Cinderlane Parkway and ran, deputies said.

The deputy was not injured.

"We have a lot of police resources trying to catch the suspect," Mina said. "Local, state and federal authorities are all working together diligently to bring him to justice, and he will be brought to justice, I can assure the community of that."

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said he had known Clayton for many years and was devastated by her killing.

"She is someone I know very well," Demings said. "In fact, I hired her when I was the OPD chief. My heart goes out to her family, the OPD and the city of Orlando as we deal with these circumstances."

Clayton, a 17-year veteran and mother of two, was carried from Orlando Regional Medical Center in a flag-draped coffin and was driven from the hospital, accompanied by a police escort.

Authorities have been searching for her suspected killer, Loyd, since last month, after deputies found his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, shot and killed. She was pregnant at the time and is survived by her two children, 5 and 7.

#BREAKING- Markeith Loyd suspected of firing upon an @OrlandoPolice officer- and a Deputy- this AM-- https://t.co/t6zxcnw2nY — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) #BREAKING- Markeith Loyd suspected of firing upon an @OrlandoPolice officer- and a Deputy- this AM-- https://t.co/t6zxcnw2nY— Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) January 9, 2017 ">January 9, 2017

Dixon's brother, Ronald Steward, was also shot and critically injured when he tried to come to her aid, investigators said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared Monday a day of mourning in memory of Clayton and a senior Orange County Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputy who died in a crash while searching for Loyd. The deputy has not been identified.

>> Related: Deputy struck by car, killed during search for suspected police killer

"As in the past, I'd like to call on our entire community to stand united in support of all of the families of both the deceased and the injured," Dyer said. "But as the sheriff and the chief have done, I am also calling on the community to provide any information that will lead to the capture of this violent criminal."

Clayton was one of the first officers to respond to the Pulse nightclub massacre on June 12, according to police records.

"Sgt. Clayton was a fine law enforcement officer, wife, and mother who served her community with pride and as a mentor to young women," Demings said. "Gone, but never forgotten."

Loyd, a convicted felon, remains at large and is considered armed and extremely dangerous, police said. Court records showed he has been arrested in Orange County 20 times since 1994.