Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

WEATHER ALERT

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Atlanta Metro

Updated: 7:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 7:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Police officer recovering after good Samaritan runs to help him after shooting, police say

Cory Lee Hartsell
Oklahoma City Police Department

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By HotTopics.tv

OKLAHOMA CITY —

An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after police say a driver shot him in the leg.

Police say Officer Brian Southerland was conducting routine traffic stops Sunday evening in Oklahoma City when a driver suddenly began shooting at him.

>> Read more trending stories

KFOR reported that Southerland’s dash cam captured the moment he ducked for cover when gunshots rang out. A bullet struck him in the leg, piercing a major artery.

According to KOCO, a good Samaritan pulled over and rushed to help the officer. Video shows the man run to his car to grab a bow string and shirt to make a tourniquet for Southerland.

An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived a few minutes later and used a kit to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

Southerland is expected to make a full recovery.

Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was arrested and is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The Oklahoma City Police Department released a statement about the shooting Tuesday on Facebook.

GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Southerland. More than $4,000 has been raised of its $15,000 goal.

 

OFFICIAL RELEASE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING:


On New Year’s Day, at about 5:40 PM, Valley Brook Police Officer Brian...Posted by Oklahoma City Police Department on Tuesday, January 3, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

The Clark Howard Show

8-10pm weekdays
 
 