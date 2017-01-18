Police officer accused of assaulting 5-year-old

By Fox25Boston.com

A polilce officer in Revere, Massachusetts, was arrested over the weekend on charges of child abuse.

Police say Marcos Garcia, 32, of Saugus, physically abused the 5-year-old child of a woman he was having an affair with.

The child, who is not being identified by name or gender, is now in the care of a family member.

Neighbors in Saugus say Garcia lived at home with his wife and toddler.

Garcia is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a child causing injury. He is scheduled to appear again in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

Garcia and a second officer have been placed on leave during the investigation.