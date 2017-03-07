Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 | Posted: 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Amy Clancy
KIRO7.com
LAKEWOOD, Wash. —
The owner of a Lakewood, Washington, security company is behind bars for allegedly pointing a gun at a man’s head while posing as a police officer.
Michael James Landen Jr., 38, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with trying to pull over another driver on an interstate "at high speeds with red and white dash lights activated and flashing," according to documents filed in King County Superior Court.
According to those documents, a King County Sheriff’s Office detective witnessed the incident and followed Landen’s car off an exit.
Landen is now behind bars, charged with assault and criminal impersonation.
The Ford Crown Victoria that Landen allegedly was driving that night is parked outside his Lakewood home.
When it was searched for evidence, detectives found many of the items pictured on Landen's P.O.I.I.C.E. security company Facebook page: a loaded semi-automatic handgun with extra ammunition, handcuffs, body armor, a Taser and more.
Upon first glance, the badge Landen wears in photos appears to say "police." The letters, however, stand for Professional Officers Involved in Community Enhancement -- the name of his company.
Landen allegedly told investigators he was trying to pull the other driver over because "he was driving in a reckless manner." He was told that wasn’t his job.
Sheriff Urquhart with the King County Sheriff's Office believes Landen is a danger to the community, not only because of the charges filed against him but because Landen once worked in an Air Force security squadron until he was "involuntarily committed."
According to court documents, Landen's commanding officer told investigators he's "no longer able to be armed while serving in his capacity" in the Air Force.
Landen's commanding officer also told investigators the Air Force had "ongoing concerns of Landen impersonating police officers," which is why Urquhart believes Landen could have targeted many other drivers in the area.
