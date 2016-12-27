Police: Man gave ID to pawn shop before leaving with stolen item

By Ben Brasch

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It didn’t take long for police in Marietta, Georgia, long to solve a shoplifting caper at a pawn shop.

The alleged criminal gave all of his driver’s license information and fingerprint to the pawn shop before video showed him stealing a knife off the counter, police said. Ten hours after the incident, the man was in jail.

>> Read more trending stories

Dale Tice of Kennesaw, Georgia, was booked early Tuesday on a shoplifting charge, according to jail records.

Tice, 32, was arrested about 2 a.m. at a nearby hotel, according to an arrest warrant.

During the arrest in his hotel room, officers found marijuana and assorted illegal pills, the warrant said. He was also booked on five drugs charges, three of which are felonies. His original shoplifting charge is a misdemeanor.

According to an incident report, Tice went into The Hock Shop pawn shop about 4:30 p.m. Monday to pawn a $5 ratchet.

Just like with any pawn shop purchase, he gave his driver’s license information and phone number. While the clerk was printing the ticket, video captured Tice taking a $200 military-style knife from the counter, according to the report.

With the stolen item in his pocket, Tice gave his fingerprint to the clerk for the ratchet he came in to pawn, which is also required, police said. Then he left the store.

The Marietta Police Department posted about the incident on Facebok a few hours after it happened making fun of Tice for giving all his information before allegedly stealing the knife.

"The post has more than 600 shares along with more than 2,000 reactions. Police spokeswoman Brittany Wallace said she didn’t expect the post to garner that much attention.

Tice has been given a bond of $11,220.