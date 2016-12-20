Police: Florida woman arrested after rolling in neighbor’s yard

By Scott Andera

Palm Beach Post

A Florida woman found rolling in a neighbor’s yard Thursday night was arrested on a disorderly intoxication charge, police said.

Deputies said Carol Ann Choppy, 56, couldn’t speak in proper sentences, and when asked how much she had to drink, she began pounding on the neighbor’s home, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

This was at least the fourth time Choppy has been arrested on an intoxication charge, according to officials. In the previous three cases, police say Choppy released her dog on someone, including once on a sheriff’s deputy.

She was held on $300 bond and released on Sunday.