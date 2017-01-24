Police: Florida man kills stepson after arguing about chili dog

By WFTV.com

A Florida man shot and killed his stepson Monday in a fight over a chili dog and an argument over what time it was, police said.

Police said Danny Holder, 68, shot and killed his stepson, Randall Lowen, 55, in the family home in Port Orange at approximately 8 a.m.

Lowen’s mother told police that Holder threatened to shoot Lowen on Sunday night as they fought over a chili dog.

She said she hid a gun in her dresser so Holder would not be able to find it.

She told police that Lowen and Holder began arguing Monday morning over what time it was.

A charging affidavit said the woman told police that Lowen asked Holder about the time and Holder said, “You have a clock on the nightstand. Look for yourself.”

She told police that Holder then went to the kitchen, where the argument escalated, and Holder pulled out a gun, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she told Lowen to run, and then heard two loud bangs and saw Lowen on the ground.

She told police that she put a towel under her son’s head and left the home to call 911.

Police said they found two guns in the home, one of which belonged to Holder.

While police were talking to Holder about what happened, they said he mumbled, “This was the last straw” under his breath, the affidavit said.

Holder is facing a charge of first-degree murder.