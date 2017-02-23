Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Ryan DiPentima
Palm Beach Post
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. —
An accidental shooting at a citizen’s police academy in Punta Gorda, Florida, resulted in the death of a retired librarian and charges against a police chief and an officer.
According to WINK, Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis and Officer Lee Coel were charged in connection with an August shooting that killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton.
The shooting took place during a “shoot/don’t shoot” exercise in which Knowlton was playing the role of an officer, while Coel was acting as an attacker. Coel fired his weapon, which was supposed to have blanks in it but was loaded.
The officer has been on administrative leave since the incident occurred as questions swirled regarding the apparent lack of procedures taken to ensure the gun was not loaded, and is now facing criminal charges.
The News-Press reported that Coel was arrested after turning himself in on Wednesday and is charged with manslaughter, while Lewis faces charges of culpable negligence.
The city approved a $2 million settlement for Knowlton’s family in November.
CNN reported that Coel faces up to 30 years in prison if he is convicted.
