By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two brothers who consumed magic mushrooms created mayhem at an Indianapolis apartment complex on Sunday, police said.



Noah Batz, 24, and Timothy Batz, 21, are accused of running around the apartment complex naked, yelling and threatening residents, and punching a woman in the face, according to WXIN. The pair is also accused of breaking into several vehicles parked at the apartment complex.

>> Read more trending stories

Two brothers allegedly took mushrooms, got naked and wreaked havoc around the Lighthouse Landings Apartments on the... Posted by Fox 59 WXIN Indianapolis on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

A witness told police that the Batz brothers "passionately made out with one another" during the incident.



The pair faces 17 charges, including public nudity, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and incest, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.



Both of the Batz brothers pleaded not guilty Wednesday in court. The brothers' next court date is in May.