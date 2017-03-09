Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:40 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017

Police: Brothers high on magic mushrooms terrorize apartment complex

Magic mushrooms
Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images
Magic mushrooms

Related

Uplifting

More

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INDIANAPOLIS —

Two brothers who consumed magic mushrooms created mayhem at an Indianapolis apartment complex on Sunday, police said. 

Noah Batz, 24, and Timothy Batz, 21, are accused of running around the apartment complex naked, yelling and threatening residents, and punching a woman in the face, according to WXIN. The pair is also accused of breaking into several vehicles parked at the apartment complex.

>> Read more trending stories 

Two brothers allegedly took mushrooms, got naked and wreaked havoc around the Lighthouse Landings Apartments on the...

Posted by Fox 59 WXIN Indianapolis on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

A witness told police that the Batz brothers "passionately made out with one another" during the incident.

The pair faces 17 charges, including public nudity, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and incest, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Both of the Batz brothers pleaded not guilty Wednesday in court. The brothers' next court date is in May.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 