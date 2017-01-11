Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —
A third person is in custody in connection with the search for the man wanted for allegedly killing an Orlando police sergeant on Monday and his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month, according to reports.
Police took Jemesia Slaughter into custody Wednesday, sources close to the investigation said. Slaughter is apparently a friend of Markeith Loyd.
Authorities also arrested his niece on Wednesday. Lakensha Smith-Loyd went to the restaurant where Loyd worked to pick up his $200 paycheck on Jan. 7, Orange County deputies said.
">January 11, 2017
#BREAKING: Lakensha Smith-Loyd being escorted out of the Sheriff's office. She had nothing to say to us. pic.twitter.com/akqp4LK0es— Cuthbert Langley (@CLangleyWFTV)#BREAKING: Lakensha Smith-Loyd being escorted out of the Sheriff's office. She had nothing to say to us. pic.twitter.com/akqp4LK0es— Cuthbert Langley (@CLangleyWFTV) January 11, 2017
Loyd is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month and has been wanted by police ever since.
>>FBI adds Markeith Loyd to most wanted list
He worked at Texas Fried Chicken with Zarghee Mayan, who has been arrested in connection with the case.
The Orange County Sheriff’s office is working to release more details about the arrest.
">January 11, 2017
#BREAKING Markeith Loyd's niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, arrested in connection with his case. #wftvpic.twitter.com/bfNGZ8RgAg— Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV)#BREAKING Markeith Loyd's niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, arrested in connection with his case. #wftvpic.twitter.com/bfNGZ8RgAg— Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) January 11, 2017
