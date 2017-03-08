Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson could walk free from a Nevada prison as early as next October if the state parole board rules in his favor at a hearing this summer.
Simpson is serving a 9-to-33-year sentence for his conviction on kidnapping, armed robbery and assault charges in connection with a 2007 attempted robbery at a Las Vegas hotel.
Simpson said he wasn’t robbing anyone, but was trying to reclaim sports memorabilia and other items that had been stolen from him and didn’t know the men with him were armed.
Simpson, who turns 70 in July, is considered “low risk” and could be released if four of the seven member Nevada Parole Board agree, according to news reports.
Simpson was found not guilty of the 1995 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, in criminal court, but was later convicted in a wrongful death case brought by the Goldman family in civil court.
