Ohio couple charged with animal cruelty after pit bull dies

By Lauren Pack

Journal-News

An Ohio couple was facing a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty after a dog in their care died, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Joseph’s Legacy Rescue contacted the Butler County Sheriff’s Dog Warden office about a dog, believed to be a pit bull, in “deplorable” condition. Rosemary Verge, the owner of the dog, contacted the Monroe Family Pet Clinic and asked them to euthanize her dog. The pet clinic then contacted Joseph’s Legacy to transport the dog, according to the sheriff’s office.

“They called us to investigate what lead to this dog’s poor condition, which was so bad they could not retrieve a temperature due to the organs shutting down. Unfortunately, the dog did not survive the night at the hospital,” Dog Warden supervisor Kurt Merbs said.

Rosemary Verge, 63, and David Verge, 68, both of Manitee Street in Lemon Twp., are charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor offense.

“It is my understanding that while these people are not in the best health themselves, there is no excuse for the condition of this defenseless animal. If they could use a phone, they certainly could have gotten help for this dog. There is never a reason to be cruel or neglectful to a defenseless animal,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The deputy dog warden also removed a second dog, a female Pomeranian, from the Verges’ possession. They willfully signed over custody of the dog, which also has some serious medical issues, according to Merbs. He said both dogs had spent most of their lives in cages.

This case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and there is a possibility of additional charges.

The Verges are scheduled to appear in Middletown Municipal Court on Jan. 19.