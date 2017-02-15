Follow us on

Posted: 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

New homeowner finds frozen body in house

Coroner
Getty Images
Coroner

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BRONX, N.Y. —

A homeowner in New York made a shocking discovery Monday when he entered his newly purchased property.

The man found a body in his Bronx home, according to WABC.

The body, that of a man in his 30s, was frozen, and authorities said there were signs of trauma to the face and head. 

Authorities have not yet identified the dead man, nor have they determined a cause of death. It is unknown how long the body had been on the property.

