Neighbors on edge after teen shot, killed

By Cox Media Group

WSB-TV News

Neighbors are stunned after a 19-year-old was shot and killed this weekend in Loganville.

Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus returned to the scene Sunday along Grove Lake Street where neighbors told her they lived in a good neighborhood and shootings don’t happen there.

They told Klaus the slain teen, Jacquorrius Madison, was a really good kid and this should never have happened to him.

The deadly shooting happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. Investigators said a fight broke out in the tennis court parking lot.

Gwinnett County police said a gunman shot Madison, who later died. Neighbors who knew the teen told Klaus he was respectful and polite.

"He was definitely a good kid. He was very nice. He always come up, ask to hang out. He was very humble," neighbor Taylor Hicks said.

Klaus spoke with the fiance of Madison’s mother, who said the family is not ready to talk at this time or share any pictures.

Klaus contacted Gwinnett County police officials who said they do not have any updates on the case at this point, only to say it is an active and open investigation.