Posted: 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Nanny accused of smoking meth on the job

Raela Baxter photo
Raela Baxter

By Preston Jones

Fox23.com

TULSA, Okla. —

A live-in nanny in Oklahoma was arrested after her employer told police she found her passed out and her 3-year-old child missing.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday about a possible child abduction. 

The child's mother received a call from her older children's school, saying that nobody had picked them up. When she got home, the garage doors were open and her 3-year-old child was missing.

She found the nanny asleep in her bed shortly afterward, with  a glass pipe next to her, police said. 

Police found the 3-year-old after searching the house. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers said they didn't know how long the child was unsupervised. 

Police arrested the nanny, 27-year-old Raela Baxter. She faces complaints of possession of a controlled drug, child neglect and possession of paraphernalia. 

