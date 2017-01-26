Naked Florida man threatens deputy with screwdriver

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:32 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
Pensacola, Fla. —
A naked Florida man was arrested Sunday after threatening an officer with a screwdriver, according to the Pensacola News Journal.
Charles William Raulerson, 52, of Pensacola, was standing, without pants, in a car wash parking lot, playing loud music, when deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office showed up, the PNJ reported.
The newspaper reported that deputies initially asked Raulerson to put some clothing on, but his response was that “(his clothes) took off running without (him).”
Deputies then asked him to sit in his car. He did so, but grabbed a screwdriver and threatened one of the deputies. Raulerson then tried to exit his vehicle, at which time a deputy used a Taser on him, according to PNJ.
Raulerson was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, a second-degree felony. He was being held at the Escambia County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond, the newspaper reported.
Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}