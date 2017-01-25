Milwaukee woman spots her stolen car in social media post

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A Milwaukee woman has her car back after spotting it online in an unusual social media post.
The woman used social media to ask for help finding her 2014 Kia Rio after it was stolen on Friday.
Another social media user quickly sent her a post with a picture that showed a group of people standing on cars, including a white Kia Rio.
The caption on the post read: “We just living life.”
They might be living the life in jail, soon, if Milwaukee police have their way. Authorities recovered the stolen Rio by Monday and are now searching for the thieves.
Police told Fox6Now.com they’re using the photo as evidence and working to identify the people in it.
