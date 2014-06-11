By Jennifer Griffies and Edgar Treiguts

WSB Radio

Peachtree City police say a one-day wave of burglaries last month - had similar targets. And the robberies tie-in to a nationwide trend.



"We had three burglaries on February 27th in the evening - all matched the M.O. of this particular gang of criminals," Peachtree City police Lt. Odilia Bergh tells WSB Radio.



That modus operandi - homes targeted are those with Asian or Middle Eastern families...when families are not at home. "We have not confirmed on how they identify the Asian families," says Lt. Bergh. "We are currently working on that with agencies all around metro Atlanta."



The suspects are going after mainly jewelry and cash. "We have South American...what we believe to be South American nationals, primarily Columbians we've seen...that will target Asian families in local communities."



Police say the robbing crews appear to use two vehicles, with out-of-state tags - including Mississippi, Louisiana, or also Georgia drive-out tags. Rental cars have also been used.



Peachtree City police say one suspect was arrested six months ago in a separate burglary. They believe he is part of this crime crew.