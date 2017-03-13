By Theresa Seiger

Police arrested a man suspected of stealing a street sweeper from a parking lot early Sunday before he fled from police in a chase that reached speeds up to 65 mph, according to police in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Officers were called to the WinCo Foods on SW Oak Street around 3:45 a.m. after a man reported that the street cleaner he was using to clean the store's parking lot was stolen, KGW reported.

The victim, a private contractor, told police that he left the Isuzu NPR street sweeper running after he got out of the vehicle to clean an area that the street sweeper couldn't reach. While he was outside the vehicle, 33-year-old Tyler Haguewood jumped into the street sweeper and drove off, Hillsboro police said.

Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling south on First Avenue a short time later and attempted to stop Haguewood, to no avail. Officers followed him, initiating a chase that ranged from 30 to 65 mph before Haguewood was stopped by spike strips placed on the road by Washington County sheriff's deputies, police said.

Officers arrested Haguewood on charges that included theft of a vehicle, reckless driving, attempting to elude, unlawful entry into a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He remained jailed Monday afternoon, according to Washington County Jail records.