Man shoots up McDonald's with Nerf gun over missing McNuggets

By Adrian Crawford

Palm Beach Post

It's safe to say this McDonald's customer wasn't "lovin' it."

A man in New Zealand has been fined after a missing order of Chicken McNuggets prompted him to open fire with a toy Nerf gun in the restaurant, according to The New Zealand Herald.

>> Read more trending stories

The Herald reports that 22-year-old Jacob Martin Geels, angry about his incomplete order, jumped onto the counter and shouted at employees before firing foam darts from the Nerf gun.

After being arrested, Geels reportedly told police he "thought it was funny and didn't think anyone would care." The Herald reports he was slapped with a $NZ100 ($72) fine for disorderly behavior.

Read more at The New Zealand Herald.