By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Houston man died late Saturday after a pair of would-be carjackers attacked him in front of his wife and 10-year-old daughter, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.

Police found Pedro Aguilar, 47, dead around 11 p.m. in what they called a botched carjacking attempt at Greenbriar Park North Apartments on Richcrest Drive, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Aguilar, his wife and their daughter were returning home when Aguilar let them out to park the family's car. A sedan stopped as he was parking in front of the apartment complex. Two men, who appeared to be in their late teens to early 20s, got out of the sedan and approached Aguilar, deputies said.

The men held Aguilar at gunpoint and demanded that he leave the car, KHOU reported. Deputies told the news station that one of the attackers pistol-whipped Aguilar when he thought the man was taking too long to get out of the car.

The robbers got into Aguilar's car, but deputies said they were unable to drive it because it had a manual transmission.

"Deputies said at that point one of the suspects shot Aguilar in the chest," KHOU reported. "He died at the scene in front of his family."

The would-be carjackers ran from the area on foot, deputies said.

Pedro Aguilar's son, Kevin Aguilar, described his father to KPRC as "the best person – my inspiration, my everything."

"He always was happy," he told the news station. "He (said), 'I want the best for you.' It's difficult."

The unidentified carjackers are wanted on capital murder charges. Deputies are investigating the case.