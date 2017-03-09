Man describes finding 'half a body' in Ohio woods

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:13 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Lauren Pack
Journal-News
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio —
A couple hiking Tuesday afternoon along Seven Mile Creek in Butler County, Ohio, made a gruesome discovery.
"I have found a human skull, a dead body," a man said in a 911 call.
The skeletal remains were found along Sipps Lane near New Miami, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
Sipps Lane runs along Seven Mile Creek.
The man told the dispatcher the remains were about a fourth of a mile off the road, in the woods.
"Literally there's half a body about 10 feet away from the other half and it's still clothed and a skeleton," the caller said. "The clothes still look kind of new."
Butler County Coroner Dr. Lisa Mannix responded to the scene and confirmed that the remains are human.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office is working with the coroner's office to determine the identity of the person and a possible cause and manner of death.
