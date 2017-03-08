This undated Clark County Detention Center photo shows Shane Allen Schindler, 30. Prosecutors in Las Vegas have charged Schindler with attempted murder of a decoy after he allegedly used a hammer to try to kill a mannequin that police positioned to resemble a sleeping homeless person near where two men had been bludgeoned to death just weeks before. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police in Las Vegas were determined to uncover a lead in the brutal killings of two homeless people, so they set up a decoy.



Daniel M. Aldape, 46, was found dead Jan. 4 and David H. Dunn, 60, was discovered Feb. 3. Both died of head injuries, the coroner said. Police found no signs of a robbery in either case and believe the two murders are connected.



Capt. Andrew Walsh came up with the plan to set up a decoy in a vacant lot in the downtown area where the murders occurred, according to The Associated Press.

Police said Shane Allen Schindler, 30, was seen on surveillance video on on Feb. 22 attacking the mannequin with a 4-pound ball-peen hammer. He was charged with attempted murder, which has generated a debate within the legal community.



Clark County Public Defender Phil Kohn called the attempted murder charge "a legal impossibility," because one can't kill an inanimate object, but law professor Deborah Denno told The Associated Press that "most states take into account what a defendant is thinking at the time of a crime."



Schindler has been ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Bail was kept at $50,000.

The investigation into the homeless homicides continues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.